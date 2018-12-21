Eagles' D.J. Alexander: Dealing with hamstring injury
Alexander has a hamstring injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Alexander began the week as a limited practice participant, but his status is truly up in the air after sitting out the last two days. The 27-year-old has not played a defensive snap in 12 games this season.
