Burnett caught three of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 23-23 tie against the Bengals.

The Eagles' wide receiver corps has been hit with an injury bug again, and Burnett was one of the main beneficiaries. The 22-year-old receiver finished third among Eagles receivers in offensive snaps, playing 39 of 92 snaps (43 percent). He was one of three receivers to exit the game fully healthy, so depending on how the others recover, Burnett could log another decent workload in Week 4 against the 49ers.