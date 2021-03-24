site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Deontay Burnett: Sent packing by Eagles
RotoWire Staff
Mar 23, 2021
The Eagles waived
Burnett on Tuesday, Glenn Erby of USA Today reports.
Burnett played two games with the Eagles in 2020 due to a plethora of injuries at wide receiver. He recorded three receptions for 19 yards in that stretch. The USC product will aim for a depth role elsewhere.
