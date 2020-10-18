Jackson (hamstring), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, is expected to return to the lineup for the Eagles' Week 7 contest against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Although Philadelphia is facing a quick turnaround Week 7 with a Thursday night road game at the Giants, the team apparently is optimistic about Jackson's chances of making his first appearance since Sept. 27. Prior to being ruled out for the Week 6 game Friday, the wideout turned in a trio of limited practices this week, with coach Doug Pederson indicating that Jackson looked good during those sessions. The Eagles' highest intensity practice of Week 7 with likely come Tuesday, so if Jackson is able to put in a full workout that day, he should have a good chance at gaining clearance for Thursday.