Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Likely to return punts
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp indicated Monday that Jackson will be a situational punt returner for the Eagles, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Fipp said of Jackson, "I'm sure he will have a role [on special teams]. Exactly what that is, I don't know that anyone knows that totally yet." Jackson returned punts for the Eagles during his first stint with the team, with 14 returns for 71 yards during his final season in 2013. The 32-year-old is likely to be utilized as a situational option, particularly in late-game circumstances. Jackson appears to be fully recovered from the Achilles injury that he dealt with down the stretch last season with the Buccaneers.
