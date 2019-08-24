Eagles' DeSean Jackson: Makes brief preseason appearance
Jackson could not haul in his lone target in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens.
Jackson started but played only the opening drive. While he didn't do much, he's been impressive in camp, connecting with Carson Wentz on many a long play. The tenth-year vet enters the season behind Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz in terms of projected target share but has a good chance to improve on his 2018 season, which saw him make 41 catches for 774 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games for Tampa Bay.
