Eagles' Fletcher Cox: Returns to practice

Cox (back) returned to practice Tuesday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Cox missed practice the past two days due to back spasms but he returned in full Tuesday. The injury isn't expected to limit him at all in Thursday's preseason game against the Bills.

