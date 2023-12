Cox logged two tackles (two solo), with a sack, during Philadelphia's 42-19 loss to San Francisco on Sunday.

Cox managed to log another sack in Sunday's loss, bringing his season total to 2.5. However, this was just the first time during the current campaign that the 2012 first-round pick was able to record a solo sack. Cox will now look to build off this solid performance in the upcoming matchup versus Dallas.