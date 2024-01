Cox finished the season with 33 tackles (15 solo), including 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Cox's numbers did dip slightly from last season's 7.0 sacks and 43 tackles (23 solo), but that was at least partially due to the fact that he played two fewer games, missing one with a groin injury and resting in Week 18. He may not be the player he was at his peak, but he remained a very important part of the Eagles' defense in his 12th NFL season.