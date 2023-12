Cox had three tackles (one solo), including a sack, and a forced fumble in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Cowboys.

Cox sacked Dak Prescott early in the third quarter for a six-yard loss and stripped the ball, which was recovered by Jalen Carter who returned it for a 42-yard touchdown. It turned out to be the only touchdown the Eagles scored Sunday in their second straight loss. Cox is up to 24 tackles (nine solo), including four sacks, one forces fumble and a fumble recovery in 12 games this season.