Eagles' Genard Avery: Packs bags for Philly
The Browns traded Avery to the Browns in exchange for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.
Avery suited up in just two games for the Browns this year, playing five total defensive snaps and making one tackle. He was far more productive last year, averaging 43 defensive snaps per game en route to 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks. That experience could allow the Eagles to leverage Avery into a useful depth asset while also working him on special teams.
