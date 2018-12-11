Tate caught one of three targets for seven yards in Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Cowboys.

Taking Tate away seemed to be part of Dallas' gameplan, as there was a Cowboy draped over him almost every single time he ran a route. However, he also saw 16 fewer snaps than in any of his previous three contests and saw just one target prior to the fourth quarter. Nelson Agholor, who initially enjoyed just a slight edge in playing time in the first weeks since Tate was acquired, has now out-snapped the 30-year-old by 29 in each of the last two games. Fantasy owners will have to hope Tate sees the field more Week 15 on the road against the Rams.

More News
Our Latest Stories