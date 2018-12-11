Eagles' Golden Tate: Almost absent from box score
Tate caught one of three targets for seven yards in Sunday's 29-23 loss to the Cowboys.
Taking Tate away seemed to be part of Dallas' gameplan, as there was a Cowboy draped over him almost every single time he ran a route. However, he also saw 16 fewer snaps than in any of his previous three contests and saw just one target prior to the fourth quarter. Nelson Agholor, who initially enjoyed just a slight edge in playing time in the first weeks since Tate was acquired, has now out-snapped the 30-year-old by 29 in each of the last two games. Fantasy owners will have to hope Tate sees the field more Week 15 on the road against the Rams.
