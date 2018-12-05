Though Peters' leg was rolled on during Monday night's game against the Redskins, coach Doug Pederson said Peters is considered day-to-day, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Though Peters has dealt with his share of injuries this season, he's still managed to start every game and it looks like that streak could continue Sunday against the Cowboys. His involvement in practice this week should tell us more about his status.

