Peters was elevated from Seattle's practice squad Saturday.

Peters signed with Seattle's practice squad following Week 1 but has yet to suit up for his new team. That will presumably change for Sunday's matchup against the Browns, as Abraham Lucas (knee) is sidelined and Phil Haynes (calf) is considered doubtful to play. Peters has spent time at both guard and tackle in practice, so he could be set for a versatile role if called upon.