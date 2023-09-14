Peters signed with the Seahawks' practice squad Tuesday and it's possible he may be elevated for Week 2 versus the Lions, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Peters said Wednesday that he could be ready "maybe this Sunday, maybe a couple of weeks". With Charles Cross (toe) a non-participant at practice and Abraham Lucas (kneecap) being placed on injured reserve Wednesday, the 41-year-old could be asked to suit up Sunday in Detroit. Head coach Pete Carroll said you "would think you give him a couple weeks... I don't know if we can afford it." Regardless of if Peters is active for Week 2 or not, the offensive tackle seems likely to join Seattle's roster in the coming weeks.