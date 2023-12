Peters will not play in Sunday's game versus the Steelers due to a foot injury, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Peters was unable to practice all week, rendering this news not surprising. Head coach Pete Carroll indicated it could be a couple of weeks before Peters would be available again, according to John Boyle of the Seahawks official website. As a result, Stone Forsythe is the likely first option for tackle depth should it be needed.