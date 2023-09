Peters signed with the Seahawks' practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Peters will now have an opportunity to complete a 20th NFL season at the age of 41. The veteran offensive tackle's arrival comes as both of Seattle's starters, Charles Cross (toe) and Abraham Lucas (knee), are dealing with injuries. Although Peters will start on the practice squad, he may have an opportunity to quickly move up to the 53-man roster.