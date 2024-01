Peters (foot) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Peters was held out of practice throughout the week due to a foot issue, and even though he's listed as questionable for Sunday's affair, head coach Pete Carroll made it seem as if he's unlikely to play while talking to reporters Friday. Stone Forsythe is in line to get the start at right tackle due to both Abraham Lucas (knee) and Peters likely being out in Week 18.