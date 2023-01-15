Hargrave finished the year with 60 tackles (37 solo) and 11 sacks.
Hargrave's sack total tied him for second on the Eagles and easily surpassed his previous career high of 7.5, set in 2021. He also recovered two fumbles (another career high) and forced one.
