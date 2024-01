Hargrave recorded one total tackle in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Commanders.

Hargrave had a lackluster performance in Week 17, logging just one tackle for the fourth time this season. The veteran defensive lineman has still been extremely productive in his first year with San Francisco, ranking second on the 49ers in both tackles for loss (eight) and sacks (7.0). His status for Week 18 could be up in the air with San Francisco already locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.