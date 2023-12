Hargrave recorded three tackles (two solo) and one sack in the 33-19 loss to the Ravens in Week 16.

Hargrave's sack marked his seventh of the season. The defensive tackle was on the field for 43 snaps (67 percent), while also contributing on one special teams play (five percent). He will look to add to his sack total in Week 17 when the 49ers head to Washington to play the Commanders.