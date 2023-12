Hargrave (hamstring) is active for Monday's matchup against the Ravens, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Hargrave was in danger of missing back-to-back contests after garnering a questionable designation, but he's been cleared to suit up and may see an increased role with Arik Armstead (foot) still sidelined. Before the hamstring injury, Hargrave recorded 17 tackles and three sacks over his previous four appearances.