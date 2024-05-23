Ross and the Eagles agreed on a one-year contract Thursday.

Ross announced in late November that he was attempting an NFL comeback after temporarily retiring in July and he participated in Philadelphia's rookie minicamp in April. The wide receiver was selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft after posting a blazing 4.22 second 40-yard dash time at the combine, but he has yet to really ever find his groove in the league. Ross last appeared in an NFL contest in 2021, securing 11 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown over 10 games with the Giants and he'll likely operate primarily as a special-teams option if he cracks the Eagles' active roster in 2024.