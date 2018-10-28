Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Delivers 93 yards in Week 8
Matthews caught four of five targets for a team-high 93 yards in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Jaguars in London.
Quarterback Carson Wentz spread the ball around to nine different targets, with nobody catching more than four passes. Matthews was his most effective receiver, though, nearly doubling Nelson Agholor's second-ranked output of 49 receiving yards. Since Matthews hadn't recorded more than two catches in a game this season prior to this outing, he'll be a risky option coming out of Philadelphia's Week 9 bye.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Not targeted in loss•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Hauls in two passes in win•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Makes just one catch in loss•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Sees bump in playing time•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Cleared to play Week 4•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Questionable for Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...