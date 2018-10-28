Matthews caught four of five targets for a team-high 93 yards in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Jaguars in London.

Quarterback Carson Wentz spread the ball around to nine different targets, with nobody catching more than four passes. Matthews was his most effective receiver, though, nearly doubling Nelson Agholor's second-ranked output of 49 receiving yards. Since Matthews hadn't recorded more than two catches in a game this season prior to this outing, he'll be a risky option coming out of Philadelphia's Week 9 bye.