Evans' (knee) 21-day practice window expired Tuesday, which means he will spend the rest of the season on injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

With Evans' season officially over, he will now set his sights on returning to full health for the 2024 season. He has not played since injuring his knee in Week 5 versus the Rams. He ultimately recorded 15 tackles (nine solo), two passes deflected and one forced fumble in four games.