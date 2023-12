Evans (knee) won't be available for Sunday's Week 13 game against San Francisco, as the Eagles didn't activate him from injured reserve, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Evans hasn't suited up since Week 5 due to a knee injury. He was designated to return from IR on Nov. 14 but didn't participate in practice at all this week. Per Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Evans will likely be placed on season-ending IR when his 21-day practice window closes next week.