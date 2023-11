Evans (knee) won't be activated from IR for Sunday's Week 12 battle with Buffalo.

Evans was designated to return from IR last week and logged a trio of limited practice sessions, though he wasn't activated ahead of a Monday night win over the Chiefs. The safety didn't practice at all during Week 12 prep and won't up this Sunday either, but it's unclear if he's suffered any sort of setback. Evans' next opportunity to return will be Sunday, Dec. 3 against San Francisco.