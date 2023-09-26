Dickerson left Monday's game against Tampa Bay with a knee contusion and is questionable to return, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Dickerson was hurt in the third quarter of the Monday night contest on a Philadelphia run play. He limped off the field and has been deemed questionable to return. Sua Opeta took over at left guard for the Eagles following Dickerson's departure.
