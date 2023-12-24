Dickerson (thumb) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Giants.
Dickerson has started all 14 games for Philadelphia but needs surgery. He's not expected to miss the remainder of the season, but Sua Opeta is likely to fill in at left guard for at least this week's contest. The good news is the Eagles do get RG Cam Jurgens (pec) back from injury Monday.
