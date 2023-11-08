Dean (foot) was diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain and likely will be placed on injured reserve, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Eagles have no reason to rush the transaction heading into a bye week, as it would rule Dean out for the next four games. He's seeing a foot specialist to determine a course of action, with the most likely outcome a stint on IR that would rule him out through Week 14. The second-year pro has played 30 or more snaps in four of his five appearances this season, and he previously missed Weeks 2-5 with a foot injury. Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham are left as Philadelphia's top off-ball linebackers.