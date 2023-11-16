Dean (foot) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

The second-year linebacker out of Georgia was diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain after leaving the Eagles' Week 10 win over the Cowboys, so it's no surprise that he's been placed on IR. Dean missed time earlier in the season with a foot issue, but he's started four of the five games that he's appeared in thus far, recording 30 total tackles, including two tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham are expected to see an uptick in work on Philadelphia's defense with Dean missing at least the next four games.