Dead (foot) told reporters Thursday that he's been out of a boot since February and he could return soon, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Dean has been dealing with a foot injury that forced him to miss Philadelphia's final seven games last season, but it sounds like he could be returning to the field soon. The 23-year-old linebacker told reporters that he's almost recovered from his surgery back in November, which means he could very well be ready for the start of Eagles' OTAs on Mar. 20. Dean logged 30 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks throughout his five appearances in 2023, and he's expected to remain one of the Philadelphia's top inside linebackers once he makes his return.