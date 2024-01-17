Dean said Wednesday that he still has three weeks left of wearing a walking boot after having Lisfranc surgery on his left foot, and it remains to be seen whether he will be healthy in time to participate in OTAs, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Dean didn't play after Week 10 due to the injury. Even if he isn't available by OTAs, the 2022 third-round draft pick should be healthy well before the start of the 2024 season. After playing primarily on special teams as a rookie, Dean started at linebacker in four of his five appearances in 2023.