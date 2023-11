Dean has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Dallas due to a foot injury.

Dean missed the start of the 2023 campaign due to a foot injury but made his season debut in mid-October. He tallied three tackles (one solo), including half a sack, during Sunday's matchup but will be unavailable for most of the second half. The 2022 third-rounder will have additional time to recover since the Eagles have a Week 10 bye.