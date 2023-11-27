Watkins returned from a hamstring injury Sunday against the Bills but did not receive a single target in the Eagles' overtime victory.

Watkins stood a clear third on the wide receiver depth chart at the beginning of the season, but after missing five weeks with a hamstring injury, he may have fallen all the way down to fifth. His 16 offensive snaps trailed Olamide Zaccheaus' 18 by a narrow margin, with both wideouts seeing the field far less than Julio Jones (47 snaps), who was signed during Watkins' absence and appears to have a firm grip on the No. 3 job.