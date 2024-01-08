Watkins caught eight of 11 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Giants.

With DeVonta Smith (ankle) inactive and A.J. Brown (knee) exiting early, Watkins emerged as the Eagles' top downfield option and led the team in catches, targets and receiving yards. The fourth-year wideout capped a season-best performance with a 16-yard TD grab from Marcus Mariota in the fourth quarter for Philly's only touchdown and Watkins' first score of the year. It's unclear if either Brown or Smith will be available for the Eagles' wild-card matchup with the Buccaneers next weekend, so Watkins could see an elevated role once again.