Watkins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 42-19 loss to the 49ers.

Watkins got involved in his second game back from a hamstring injury after not being targeted in last week's win over Buffalo. The 25-year-old finished a distant third in wide receiver targets behind AJ Brown (13) and Devonta Smith (11). Watkins figures to serve a similar role when the Eagles visit the Cowboys in Week 14 for Sunday Night Football.