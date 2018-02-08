Eagles' Rashard Davis: Lands contract with Philadelphia
Davis signed a contract with the Eagles on Wednesday.
Although he never appeared in a regular-season game in 2017, Davis spent the preseason with the Eagles and took reps at receiver while also getting a look as the return man on both punts and kickoffs. He'll now get another chance to make the team ahead of the 2018 campaign.
