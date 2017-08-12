Eagles' Ryan Mathews: To have neck scanned next week

Mathews (neck) will have a scan on his herniated disk next week and will be released if he passes, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

This just confirms what has long been suspected: that Mathews would be let go as soon as he was healthy. The move makes too much sense for the Eagles as they stand to save $4 million in cap space by releasing him and already have plenty of depth at RB without him. He will then look to latch on with another team before the start of the season.