Eagles' Ryan Mathews: To have neck scanned next week
Mathews (neck) will have a scan on his herniated disk next week and will be released if he passes, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
This just confirms what has long been suspected: that Mathews would be let go as soon as he was healthy. The move makes too much sense for the Eagles as they stand to save $4 million in cap space by releasing him and already have plenty of depth at RB without him. He will then look to latch on with another team before the start of the season.
More News
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Remains away from team•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Excused from training camp•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Still headed for eventual release•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Still figures to be released•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Receives clearance to work out•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Recovering nicely from neck surgery•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...