Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Excused from training camp

Mathews (neck) has been excused from training camp, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

This all but confirms Mathews will be sent packing once he passes a physical to prove he's recovered from the neck injury that curtailed his 2016 season, since cutting the 2010 first-rounder would save Philadelphia roughly $4 million in cap space. However, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reported that Mathews likely won't be re-evaluated until "sometime in August", so it still may be a while until that comes to fruition. For now, the Eagles will open training camp with LeGarrette Blount, Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood leading the charge at running back.