Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Medically cleared
Mathews (neck) has been medically cleared, with a decision on his future likely coming at some point Tuesday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Eagles widely are expected to release the 29-year-old running back, who carries a non-guaranteed $4 million base salary. It seems Mathews' only chance to stick with the team would involve taking a pay cut to something much closer to the veteran's minimum. He does still have time to find a new team before Week 1, though it'll be tough to earn a meaningful role at this stage.
More News
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Meeting with Eagles' doctors•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: To have neck scanned next week•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Remains away from team•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Excused from training camp•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Still headed for eventual release•
-
Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Still figures to be released•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Miller, Hyde losing touches
Last year, Lamar Miller averaged 21.4 touches per game and Carlos Hyde had 18.8 touches per...
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
-
Preseason action altering ADP
Players like Christian McCaffrey, Spencer Ware, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Golladay are rising,...
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...