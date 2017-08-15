Eagles' Ryan Mathews: Medically cleared

Mathews (neck) has been medically cleared, with a decision on his future likely coming at some point Tuesday, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Eagles widely are expected to release the 29-year-old running back, who carries a non-guaranteed $4 million base salary. It seems Mathews' only chance to stick with the team would involve taking a pay cut to something much closer to the veteran's minimum. He does still have time to find a new team before Week 1, though it'll be tough to earn a meaningful role at this stage.