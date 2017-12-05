Burton caught four of seven pass attempts for 42 yards in Sunday night's loss to Seattle.

Burton accumulated all of his stats once Zach Ertz left the contest late in the third quarter due to a concussion. While Brent Celek played two more snaps than Burton's 21, the 26-year-old saw all of the tight end targets after the starter's injury. If Ertz is forced to miss time, Burton would stand to benefit in Week 14 against the Rams.