Ethan Wolf: Let go by Jacksonville
Wolf was waived by the Jaguars on Friday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Wolf joined the Jaguars during the second week of August but went without a catch in three preseason contests. The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Tennessee last year and is still looking to make his NFL debut.
