Saints' Ethan Wolf: Lands on IR
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wolf (undisclosed) was reverted to IR on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Wolf was waived with an injury designation Sunday. He'll now have to sit out the 2022 season unless he agrees to an injury settlement.
