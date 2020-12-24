Mack (concussion) was a non-participant during the Falcons' practice session Wednesday, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It's not clear how the six-time Pro Bowler sustained his concussion, as he fielded all 65 of Atlanta's offensive snaps during a 31-27 Week 15 loss to Tampa Bay. Having been entirely unavailable Wednesday, Mack is seemingly in danger of missing his first regular-season action since 2014. Over his other 11 NFL seasons, besides from 2014, the 35-year-old has never missed a game.
