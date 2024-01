The Falcons signed Blair to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Blair spent much of his first two professional seasons in the Packers organization before joining Atlanta in 2023. He was elevated from the team's practice squad for Week 12 against New Orleans and saw his first NFL action, logging nine snaps on offense and 10 on special teams without recording any stats. Blair will be able to compete for a roster spot during training camp this summer.