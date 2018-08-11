Falcons' Devin Gray: Impressive in preseason debut
Gray led all players with 83 receiving yards during Atlanta's 17-0 loss to the Jets on Friday at MetLife Stadium.
Not only did the undrafted rookie pace all non-quarterback skill position players by accounting for 83 offensive yards, but he nearly doubled the receiving output of any other receiver (Charles Johnson of the Jets had the second-most productive night with 45 yards). The former Cincinnati Bearcat has flown under the radar to this point in training camp, but he certainly turned heads during his professional debut, leading the team with four receptions while finishing second in targets behind running back Justin Crawford.
