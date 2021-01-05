site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Devin Gray: Returns to practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Gray reverted back to Atlanta's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Gray was brought up to the active roster for the final week of the season, but he failed to see any snaps. He's yet to make his NFL debut.
