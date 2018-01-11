Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Good to go Saturday

Freeman (knee) is clear of injury ahead of Saturday's divisional-round game in Philadelphia, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

For the second week in a row, the Falcons have given the thumbs up to every player that made an appearance on the injury report. Freeman himself was limited in all three sessions this weekend, but his knee issue won't hinder him from handling early-down work Saturday. In six contests following a two-game absence due to a concussion, he's averaged 99.8 scrimmage yards per game and tallied four touchdowns while playing 65.3 percent of the offensive snaps.