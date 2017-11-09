Falcons' Devonta Freeman: In line for full practice Thursday

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said that Freeman (knee) would be a full participant in practice Thursday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Unless his knee acts up during the session and ends up limiting his involvement Thursday, Freeman looks like he'll be in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Cowboys. In addition to the knee issue, Freeman has battled a minor shoulder injury the last two weeks, which may help explain his downturn in usage over the second quarter of the season. Over the Falcons' first four games of the campaign, Freeman averaged 17.5 carries; in the subsequent four contests, he averaged only 11.