Falcons' Devonta Freeman: In line for full practice Thursday
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said that Freeman (knee) would be a full participant in practice Thursday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Unless his knee acts up during the session and ends up limiting his involvement Thursday, Freeman looks like he'll be in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Cowboys. In addition to the knee issue, Freeman has battled a minor shoulder injury the last two weeks, which may help explain his downturn in usage over the second quarter of the season. Over the Falcons' first four games of the campaign, Freeman averaged 17.5 carries; in the subsequent four contests, he averaged only 11.
More News
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Limited with knee injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Comes down with unknown injury•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Leads Falcons in rushing•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Cleared to face Carolina•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Taking contact Friday•
-
Falcons' Devonta Freeman: Expects to play Sunday•
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...